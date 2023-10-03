McCarthy May Lose Gavel In Far Right Mutiny

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 3: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives to a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., filed a moti...

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 3: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives to a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., filed a motion to vacate against McCarthy on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS