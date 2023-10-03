McCarthy May Lose Gavel In Far Right Mutiny

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday faces losing the job he endured 15 votes to secure back in January, as a faction of his own party tries to force his ouster.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a McCarthy antagonist, filed the motion to vacate Monday evening.
McCarthy and his allies have spent Tuesday whipping the vote, while House Democrats huddled in a closed-door meeting to debate whether they would bail out their political opponent. Democratic leadership emerged from the meeting telling its caucus to vote with Republicans on jettisoning the speaker.
