LIVE COVERAGE

McCarthy May Lose Gavel In Far Right Mutiny

October 3, 2023
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 3: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives to a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., filed a moti... UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 3: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives to a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., filed a motion to vacate against McCarthy on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 3, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday faces losing the job he endured 15 votes to secure back in January, as a faction of his own party tries to force his ouster.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a McCarthy antagonist, filed the motion to vacate Monday evening.

McCarthy and his allies have spent Tuesday whipping the vote, while House Democrats huddled in a closed-door meeting to debate whether they would bail out their political opponent. Democratic leadership emerged from the meeting telling its caucus to vote with Republicans on jettisoning the speaker.

