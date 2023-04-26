LIVE COVERAGE

McCarthy Edges Closer To Seizing The Debt Ceiling As GOP’s Prized Hostage

April 26, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is surrounded by reporters after he leaves the House Floor to return to his office at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Washington,... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is surrounded by reporters after he leaves the House Floor to return to his office at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. McCarthy delivered remarks on the House floor, accounting the GOP's debt limit bill, which they call the Limit, Save, Grow Act. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) MORE LESS
April 26, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is inching closer to passing his $4.8 trillion grab bag on the House floor today, which would enable the House GOP seize the debt-ceiling as a hostage in negotiations with the Senate and White House.

McCarthy -— despite repeatedly vowing he wouldn’t — once again bent to the pressure from extremists in his caucus and was forced to make changes to the bill overnight to get it through the House Rules Committee. Several of the holdouts seem to have changed their minds as a result of those changes to the package.

It’s still not clear if McCarthy has the votes to pass the bill. He can only afford to lose four Republican votes.

We’ll keep you updated throughout the day.

