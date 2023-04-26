McCarthy Edges Closer To Seizing The Debt Ceiling As GOP’s Prized Hostage

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is inching closer to passing his $4.8 trillion grab bag on the House floor today, which would enable the House GOP seize the debt-ceiling as a hostage in negotiations with the Senate and White House.

McCarthy -— despite repeatedly vowing he wouldn’t — once again bent to the pressure from extremists in his caucus and was forced to make changes to the bill overnight to get it through the House Rules Committee. Several of the holdouts seem to have changed their minds as a result of those changes to the package.

It’s still not clear if McCarthy has the votes to pass the bill. He can only afford to lose four Republican votes.

We’ll keep you updated throughout the day.