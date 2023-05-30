LIVE COVERAGE

McCarthy Aims For Wednesday Vote On Debt Ceiling Budget Deal

May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023

Just as details of the deal struck between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) came to light over the holiday weekend so did grumblings from the far-right wing of the Republican Party.

McCarthy has set a House floor passage vote for Wednesday. While the legislation to avert a default is likely to pass, McCarthy’s plans could be mucked up by some Republicans on the House Rules Committee, like Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who warn the consolations McCarthy made in order to become speaker still apply here. Meanwhile, Democrats on the panel are not thrilled with some provisions in the deal, like work requirements for food stamps, and less-than-eager to help Republicans solve their own hostage taking.

