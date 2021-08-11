LIVE COVERAGE

The Great School Mask Schism Of 2021

August 11, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Multiple local county school boards and superintendents have been pushing back against state-level Republican bans on school mask requirements as students prepare to return to their classrooms in the fall.

Meanwhile, Republicans’ war on masks has led to a pressure cooker situation where school board meetings looking at mask policies have been disrupted by furious anti-mask protesters who shout down board members and health officials in attendance.

The bubbling tension serves as an illustration of the depth of the U.S.’s vaccine divide — a place where public health best-practice meets outrage over personal freedom, as the Delta variant rips through under-vaccinated communities and the half-vaccinated country heads into what could be a deadly fall.

