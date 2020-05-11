Trump Abruptly Ends Press Conference As Reporter Challenges Him On ‘Ask China’ Retort

President Donald Trump abruptly ended a press conference Monday after telling an American reporter who was born in China to “ask China” about coronavirus testing statistics.

CBS News’ Weijia Jiang had asked Trump why he insisted on framing the United States’ testing capacity relative to other countries, to which Trump replied, “ask China.”

“Don’t ask me, ask China that question, okay?” he said. “When you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer.”

“Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?” Jiang responded. Trump dodged the question, saying he was posing the question to “anybody that would ask a nasty question like that.”

Jiang protested the characterization, but Trump moved on, calling on CNN’s Kaitlin Collins before trying to pass onto another reporter instead.