Caucus voting is not like regular voting: Rather than filling out secret ballots, caucus-goers announce their preferences in public, in front of their neighbors, at more than 1,600 caucusing sites across the state (and a few outside of Iowa).

Only candidates who in the first round of voting have received the support of 15% of caucus-goers at a given location are eligible to receive delegates at that location. In a second round of voting, supporters of those candidates who received less than 15% support can cast their vote for a more popular candidate. After that second tally, delegates are apportioned.