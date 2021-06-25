DOJ Sues Georgia Over New Voting Law

The federal government sued the state of Georgia Friday over its new voting law, which adds new restrictions to absentee voting, among other changes that federal officials say were intended to disproportionately affect Black voters.

In addition to a string of new voting restrictions — fewer ballot drop boxes, stricter ID requirements for absentee voters, shorter timelines to request an absentee ballot, and much more — the law made it a misdemeanor for non-poll workers to pass out food or water within 150 feet of a polling place building, or within 25 feet of any voter waiting in line.

Merrick Garland and DOJ Civil Rights Division leader Kristen Clarke announced the suit in a press conference Friday morning.

“Our complaint challenges several provisions of SB 202 on the grounds that they were adopted with the intent to deny or abridge Black citizens equal access to the political process,” Clarke said.