Kash Patel And His Enemies List Come To Congress

Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee for director of the FBI, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Patel has habitually trashed the bureau he’s hoping to lead, condemning the “gangsters at the FBI.” The former DOJ prosector has dismissed the investigations into Trump as politically motivated, and vowed to go after the usual suspects, including the Jan. 6 committee and Anthony Fauci.

He became something of a Trump satellite after leaving public service in 2020, selling MAGA-oriented merch and becoming omnipresent on right-wing podcasts and media.

Follow our live coverage from Capitol Hill: