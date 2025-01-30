LIVE COVERAGE

Kash Patel And His Enemies List Come To Congress

January 30, 2025
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be FBI Director, Kash Patel arrives for a meeting with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on December 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee for director of the FBI, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Patel has habitually trashed the bureau he’s hoping to lead, condemning the “gangsters at the FBI.” The former DOJ prosector has dismissed the investigations into Trump as politically motivated, and vowed to go after the usual suspects, including the Jan. 6 committee and Anthony Fauci.

He became something of a Trump satellite after leaving public service in 2020, selling MAGA-oriented merch and becoming omnipresent on right-wing podcasts and media.

Follow our live coverage from Capitol Hill:

  1. Avatar for fgs fgs says:

    DEI should be relabeled DBHA, for Don’t Be a Horse’s Ass.

  2. Avatar for fgs fgs says:

    Pick-me Patel’s circus sideshow is a good enough time to bitch about this DEI shit as any.

    Silly MAGA. Women do not outnumber men by 3:1 in healthcare professions because of diversity, equity and inclusion. It’s the OTHER WAY AROUND! Nurses, phlebotomists, x-ray, ultrasound, PT, OT, dieticians, pharmacy technicians, housekeeping, meal prep, sterile processing, billing, reception, transcription, all are dominated by women.

    There aren’t enough men to do the jobs, and not a lot of men would even want to. A lot of men don’t generally like women, don’t generally want to be outnumbered by women all day, and don’t generally go into fields that they don’t generally perceive as masculine endeavors. A lot of men are horse’s asses, quite frankly.

    Now, the privilege of being a horse’s ass is about 7/8 of the Great Again that MAGA want to Make America. But in industries like healthcare, where women outnumber men over 3:1, it simply isn’t possible to be a horse’s ass towards women! They won’t put up with that shit and they shouldn’t.

    Everyone worried about DEI getting banned, should just rename the policy DBHA. Don’t Be A Horse’s Ass, America. Nothing to see here, Pick-me!

  3. Chuck Schumer is concerned about Kash Patel. Very concerned.
    Details tonight, at 6PM. Or not.

  4. Kash Patel is the best person trump could come up with to lead the FBI?

  5. The blog entry about law enforcement officials asking Patel not be confirmed is laughable.

    How many of those LE officials voted for the First Felon, knowing full well what the outcome would be?

    It’s astonishing the hypocrisy coming from that quadrant.

