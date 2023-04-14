LIVE COVERAGE

Justice Department Asks Supreme Court To Block Mifepristone Order

April 14, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By
|
April 14, 2023

After a notable delay, the Justice Department finally filed a request for an emergency administrative stay at the Supreme Court Friday morning. Attorney General Merrick Garland had announced that the department would do so on Thursday afternoon.

The DOJ is asking the high court to block a ruling from a district court — some of which was upheld by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals — which is set to take effect Saturday. It would reimpose onerous restrictions on mifepristone nationwide, which the Food and Drug Administration had lifted in recent years.

A manufacturer of mifepristone asked the Supreme Court for emergency relief minutes earlier, citing the Fifth Circuit’s “unprecedented order” that “has created regulatory chaos across the country.”

More Less

After a notable delay, the Justice Department finally filed a request for an emergency administrative stay at the Supreme Court Friday morning. Attorney General Merrick Garland had announced that the department would do so on Thursday afternoon.

The DOJ is asking the high court to block a ruling from a district court — some of which was upheld by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals — which is set to take effect Saturday. It would reimpose onerous restrictions on mifepristone nationwide, which the Food and Drug Administration had lifted in recent years.

A manufacturer of mifepristone asked the Supreme Court for emergency relief minutes earlier, citing the Fifth Circuit’s “unprecedented order” that “has created regulatory chaos across the country.”

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: