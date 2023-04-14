Justice Department Asks Supreme Court To Block Mifepristone Order

After a notable delay, the Justice Department finally filed a request for an emergency administrative stay at the Supreme Court Friday morning. Attorney General Merrick Garland had announced that the department would do so on Thursday afternoon.

The DOJ is asking the high court to block a ruling from a district court — some of which was upheld by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals — which is set to take effect Saturday. It would reimpose onerous restrictions on mifepristone nationwide, which the Food and Drug Administration had lifted in recent years.

A manufacturer of mifepristone asked the Supreme Court for emergency relief minutes earlier, citing the Fifth Circuit’s “unprecedented order” that “has created regulatory chaos across the country.”