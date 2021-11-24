LIVE COVERAGE

Jury Reconvenes For Second Day Of Deliberations In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

November 24, 2021
The jury is back behind closed doors as deliberations pour into a second day. The 12-person jury will decide the fate of defendants Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., all three accused of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, while he was out for a jog.

After the prosecution finished its closing arguments Tuesday, the jury entered into deliberations, which lasted for nearly six hours. There’s no word on how close they are to a verdict.

Follow below:

