Trump Trial: Jury Requests Read Out Of Testimony From Pecker, Cohen

May 29, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024 in New York City. Closing arguments are set to begin in former U.S. President Trump's hush money trial. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Steven Hirsch - Pool/Getty Images)
May 29, 2024

The first-ever criminal trial of a former president is drawing to a close. On Wednesday morning, Judge Juan Merchan read out his jury instructions, explaining how the panel is to apply the law. He then handed the case over to the jury.

Just a few hours later, the jury submitted a note requesting a read out of certain parts of trial testimony from witnesses David Pecker and Michael Cohen.

What to know

  • During a marathon session Tuesday, both Trump's lawyers and prosecutors made their closing arguments.
  • Joshua Steinglass, for the DA's office, ended on a note about just how unique this case is, invoking Trump's infamous line: “Donald Trump cannot shoot someone during rush hour on Fifth Avenue and get away with it." That drew a sustained objection.
  • After the jury begins deliberations, its unclear what the rest of the week will look like. Merchan said the jurors could expect to work on Wednesday until 4:30 p.m. ET.
