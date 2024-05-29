Trump Trial: Jury Requests Read Out Of Testimony From Pecker, Cohen

The first-ever criminal trial of a former president is drawing to a close. On Wednesday morning, Judge Juan Merchan read out his jury instructions, explaining how the panel is to apply the law. He then handed the case over to the jury.
Just a few hours later, the jury submitted a note requesting a read out of certain parts of trial testimony from witnesses David Pecker and Michael Cohen.
What to know
- During a marathon session Tuesday, both Trump's lawyers and prosecutors made their closing arguments.
- Joshua Steinglass, for the DA's office, ended on a note about just how unique this case is, invoking Trump's infamous line: “Donald Trump cannot shoot someone during rush hour on Fifth Avenue and get away with it." That drew a sustained objection.
- After the jury begins deliberations, its unclear what the rest of the week will look like. Merchan said the jurors could expect to work on Wednesday until 4:30 p.m. ET.
