Jury Enters Day Two Of Deliberations In Rittenhouse Murder Trial

November 17, 2021
Following a full day of deliberations Tuesday, the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case will reconvene this morning and head back into discussions. The jury was mostly quiet on the first day, sending just two notes to the judge throughout the course of the day, asking for extra copies of instructions.

A few dozen protesters gathered outside the courthouse on Tuesday, both those in support of Rittenhouse and those advocating for the teen’s conviction — he’s been charged with five felonies, including first degree reckless homicide. While Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) put hundreds of National Guard troops outside Kenosha on standby earlier this week, the Kenosha sheriff’s department said Tuesday it wasn’t expecting to take any extreme measures yet — like curfews or road closures — as the country awaits a verdict. The Rittenhouse homicide trial has been ongoing for two weeks. It remains unclear if the jury will be able to reach a verdict today.

Follow below:

