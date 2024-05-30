Jury Finds Trump Guilty On All Counts

Follow along with us below.
What to know
- Jurors will begin deliberations at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The trial has ended most days, in recent weeks, at 4:30 p.m. ET, but jurors will have the option of working later now that deliberations have begun.
- As deliberations proceed, jurors can ring a buzzer when they have a question. At that time, reporters, lawyers, and Trump himself are ushered back into the courtroom. Once the question is addressed, everyone leaves again. The content of those questions will be our best insight into how deliberations are proceeding.
More Less
Follow along with us below.