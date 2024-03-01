Judge Hears Final Arguments In Fani Willis DQ Imbroglio

The two month saga of Trumpworld’s attempt to disqualify Fulton County DA Fani Willis is drawing to a close, as Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is set to hear closing arguments in the case.

The hearing will start at 1:00 p.m. ET. The evidentiary portion of the hearings, now in their fourth day, is over. Now, attorneys for defendant Mike Roman, Trump himself, and the other defendants will try to persuade McAfee that Willis drew a financial benefit from the prosecution via her relationship with a prosecutor she hired, Nathan Wade.

The DA’s office will counter that while the relationship did take place, it began after Wade was hired. Willis reimbursed him for travel in cash, she has said. Prosecutors are expected to argue that the reimbursements, however untraceable, and their version of the relationship’s timeline put an end to any notion that Willis had a financial stake in the prosecution.

We’ll be following along below.

The hearing will be livestreamed here.