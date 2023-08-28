LIVE COVERAGE

Judge Sets Trial Date In Trump Jan. 6 Case: March 4, 2024

August 28, 2023
DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Re... DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump are visiting the fair, a tradition in one of the first states to hold caucuses in 2024. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 28, 2023

TPM reporter Emine Yücel was at the federal courthouse in D.C. this morning, where U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan set the trial date for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 case against Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. She fed me information from the courthouse which I unpacked below.

Smith’s team had requested a January starting date arguing it is important for the case to be resolved before the upcoming presidential election, in which Trump is currently the leading candidate for the Republican Party. Trump’s team committed to dragging things out and argued in support of an absurd April 2026 starting date during Monday’s hearing.

Chutkan had previously shown interest in moving the case along quickly, but it was unclear if she would agree with prosecutors and allow the case to move forward alongside Trump’s trial in Florida related to his handling of classified records. At the end of Monday’s hearing she set the trial date for March 4, 2024, the same date that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed for her case to begin trial.

Catch up on our live coverage below:

More Less

TPM reporter Emine Yücel was at the federal courthouse in D.C. this morning, where U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan set the trial date for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 case against Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. She fed me information from the courthouse which I unpacked below.

Smith’s team had requested a January starting date arguing it is important for the case to be resolved before the upcoming presidential election, in which Trump is currently the leading candidate for the Republican Party. Trump’s team committed to dragging things out and argued in support of an absurd April 2026 starting date during Monday’s hearing.

Chutkan had previously shown interest in moving the case along quickly, but it was unclear if she would agree with prosecutors and allow the case to move forward alongside Trump’s trial in Florida related to his handling of classified records. At the end of Monday’s hearing she set the trial date for March 4, 2024, the same date that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed for her case to begin trial.

Catch up on our live coverage below:

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: