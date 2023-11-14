Johnson Aims To Keep Government Open But Avoid McCarthy’s Fate

While many weeks have passed and many speakership candidacies have flared and been just as quickly snuffed out, the House is stuck in the same limbo it’s been in since this Congress gaveled in last January.

To avert a shutdown, the House must pass a short-term spending bill. To pass a short-term spending bill, House Republicans need Democratic support due to the right flank’s objection to any continuing resolution lacking in right-wing priorities that would render it dead on arrival in the Senate.

New Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is doing exactly what got his predecessor, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), booted — and banking on his newness and general honeymoon glow to help him avoid the same fate.