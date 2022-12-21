January 6 Committee Releases Transcripts Ahead Of Final Report

The January 6 Committee released transcripts of interviews with key witnesses on Wednesday ahead of the release of its final report on Thursday. The document will be the culmination of more than one and a half years of investigative work into the causes and planning of the Capitol insurrection.

The report is expected to cover the length and breadth of the panel’s investigation, running through seventeen specific findings that the Committee identified as contributing to the attack. The transcripts reveal some of the evidence undergirding it.

Those findings — previewed in an executive summary of the report released on Monday — include Trump’s decision to spread the myth that voter fraud had caused the 2020 election to be stolen, the creation of slates of false electors, and the multi-pronged pressure campaign on Mike Pence to deny Joe Biden electoral votes that he had won.

When the various legal and extralegal efforts to reverse the election result foundered, the panel found, Trump egged his supporters on in a march to the Capitol on January 6, leading to the sacking of the building and the delay of the formalization of Biden’s win.

The panel held its final meeting on Monday, where it referred President Donald Trump for prosecution to the Justice Department on charges of insurrection, obstruction, false statements, and defrauding the United States.

The panel also referred Trump attorney John Eastman, who formulated critical and bogus legal theories in support of reversing the election, for prosecution.

For four others, the panel chose to suggest that crimes may have been committed. Those were Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Ken Chesebro. Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and DOJ official Jeffrey Clark also fell into that category.

The report and its supplementary materials document the reasons for the referrals and the facts that the panel gathered in depth. Follow along as we unravel what’s new and what’s important in the committee’s findings.

