LIVE COVERAGE

January 6 Committee Convenes Publicly For Final Time

December 19, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: Rep. Bennie Thompson (R) (D-MS), Chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, stands to depart during a break in a hearing at the Cannon ... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: Rep. Bennie Thompson (R) (D-MS), Chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, stands to depart during a break in a hearing at the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, in possibly its final hearing, has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.  On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 19, 2022

The January 6 Committee will hold what’s expected to be its final public meeting, and issue criminal referrals, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

It’s a largely symbolic step, but one that formalizes the committee’s conclusions after months of investigation into who was most responsible for the attempt to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election and how they sought to do it.

The panel is reportedly expected to refer President Donald Trump for prosecution on charges that may include insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of an official proceeding. The Committee is also expected to refer others, likely from the legal team that supported Trump in his efforts to reverse the 2020 election, for prosecution.

We’ll be following along below.

Watch the hearing here:

 

What to expect:

The Jan. 6 Committee has taken an all-encompassing view of Trump's effort to reverse the election result, focusing not only on the violence of Jan. 6 but on the months-long campaign to conjure up bogus allegations of voter, discrediting the 2020 election among large swathes of the Republican Party.

There's a certain amount of Rashomon over when this week the committee will release its report, when it will release the supplementary materials, and what new information it will include.

By some accounts, the panel will release executive summaries of the reported eight chapters of the report Monday, with the full document and its supporting materials coming out on Wednesday.

By other accounts, we'll get the full report on Monday, with only the supporting materials — interview transcripts, exhibits, appendices — released on Wednesday.

Panel co-chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has said that the full report will be more than 1,000 pages long.

More Less

The January 6 Committee will hold what’s expected to be its final public meeting, and issue criminal referrals, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

It’s a largely symbolic step, but one that formalizes the committee’s conclusions after months of investigation into who was most responsible for the attempt to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election and how they sought to do it.

The panel is reportedly expected to refer President Donald Trump for prosecution on charges that may include insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of an official proceeding. The Committee is also expected to refer others, likely from the legal team that supported Trump in his efforts to reverse the 2020 election, for prosecution.

We’ll be following along below.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: