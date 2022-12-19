January 6 Committee Convenes Publicly For Final Time

The January 6 Committee will hold what’s expected to be its final public meeting, and issue criminal referrals, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

It’s a largely symbolic step, but one that formalizes the committee’s conclusions after months of investigation into who was most responsible for the attempt to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election and how they sought to do it.

The panel is reportedly expected to refer President Donald Trump for prosecution on charges that may include insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of an official proceeding. The Committee is also expected to refer others, likely from the legal team that supported Trump in his efforts to reverse the 2020 election, for prosecution.

We’ll be following along below.

Watch the hearing here:

What to expect:

The Jan. 6 Committee has taken an all-encompassing view of Trump's effort to reverse the election result, focusing not only on the violence of Jan. 6 but on the months-long campaign to conjure up bogus allegations of voter, discrediting the 2020 election among large swathes of the Republican Party.

There's a certain amount of Rashomon over when this week the committee will release its report, when it will release the supplementary materials, and what new information it will include.

By some accounts, the panel will release executive summaries of the reported eight chapters of the report Monday, with the full document and its supporting materials coming out on Wednesday.

By other accounts, we'll get the full report on Monday, with only the supporting materials — interview transcripts, exhibits, appendices — released on Wednesday.

Panel co-chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has said that the full report will be more than 1,000 pages long.