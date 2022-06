MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 10: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (L) disembarks from Air Force One with U.S. President Donald Trump at Miami International Airport on July 10, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Trump visited th...

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 10: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (L) disembarks from Air Force One with U.S. President Donald Trump at Miami International Airport on July 10, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Trump visited the U.S. Southern Command, met with Venezuelan exiles at a roundtable event, and attended a campaign fundraiser. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS