Jan. 6 Panel Prepares For Its First Prime-Time Hearing

After several months of work, more than 1,000 interviews and plenty of high-profile legal fights, the Jan. 6 Committee will on Thursday begin a series of public hearings painting a picture of its discoveries for the public.

Aides to the committee said this week that tonight’s hearing will “preview” the results of the panel’s investigation, and map out what to expect in the days ahead as it lays out its findings. Key to those findings, aides said, will be former President Donald Trump’s central role in what unfolded in the run-up to, and on the day of, the insurrection.

Thursday’s hearing will also feature testimony from the first Capitol Police officer to be injured in the attack, and from a documentary filmmaker who observed the Proud Boys up close throughout the insurrection.