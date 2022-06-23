Jan. 6 Hearing: Looking At Trump’s Push To Corrupt The DOJ For Election Steal Plot

The House Jan. 6 Committee’s holding its fifth hearing today at 3:00 p.m. ET. It’s the DOJ-centric hearing that got postponed last week.

Today’s session, which will be led by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), will scrutinize Trump’s attempt to use the federal government’s top law enforcement agency as a personal weapon in his desperate bid to cling to power after the 2020 election, with a special focus on the infamous Jeffrey Clark scheme.

One of today’s witnesses, former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, will stress how Trump’s election fraud narrative was total B.S., according to his opening statement.

“Some argued to the former president and public that the election was corrupt and stolen,” Rosen will say. “That view was wrong then and it is wrong today, and I hope our presence here today helps reaffirm that fact.”

Follow our live coverage below: