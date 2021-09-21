In The Face Of Republican Obstruction, Dems Work To Get Their House In Order

Today, the House is expected to vote on the continuing resolution that loops together funding the government for a few months and suspending the debt ceiling through December 2022.

Based on a flood of negative reactions yesterday — punctuated with hearty guffaws, folksy anecdotes and regurgitated leadership talking points — Republican senators will block it in the Senate.

The asymmetry of the two parties is glaring at this juncture: Republicans can risk voting against the bill because they’re confident Democrats won’t let the country default on its debt.