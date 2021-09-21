LIVE COVERAGE

In The Face Of Republican Obstruction, Dems Work To Get Their House In Order

September 21, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis.

Today, the House is expected to vote on the continuing resolution that loops together funding the government for a few months and suspending the debt ceiling through December 2022.

Based on a flood of negative reactions yesterday — punctuated with hearty guffaws, folksy anecdotes and regurgitated leadership talking points — Republican senators will block it in the Senate.

The asymmetry of the two parties is glaring at this juncture: Republicans can risk voting against the bill because they’re confident Democrats won’t let the country default on its debt.

