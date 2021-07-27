House Special Committee Holds First Jan. 6 Hearing

The House Select Committee Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack is holding its first hearing on Tuesday.

Titled “The Law Enforcement Experience On January 6th,” the panel will hear from two Capitol Police Officers and two D.C. Metropolitan police officers who defended the Capitol against insurrectionists.

It’s the first shot for the committee to air its investigation to the public as it tries to uncover the details of what happened on Jan. 6, though questions about the scope linger. And we can expect far-right GOPers to try to raise hell on the sidelines to distract from the hearing throughout the day.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is set to deliver opening remarks, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

The witnesses are Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell of the Capitol Police, and Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges of the Metropolitan Police.