Rudderless House Republicans Fail To Elect A Speaker, Again

October 18, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) looks on as the House of Representatives meets to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Hous... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) looks on as the House of Representatives meets to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House has been without an elected leader since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4 in an move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 18, 2023

House Republicans voted for speaker again this afternoon, giving Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) another shot after he fell well short of the gavel Tuesday. While the congressman from Ohio managed to pull a couple detractors from Tuesday’s vote over to his side, a handful of members who supported him yesterday voted for someone else today, leaving him with fewer votes after the second round than he got during the first.

TPM’s Kate Riga and Emine Yücel are both reporting from Capitol Hill. Follow our live coverage below:

