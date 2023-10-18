Rudderless House Republicans Fail To Elect A Speaker, Again

House Republicans voted for speaker again this afternoon, giving Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) another shot after he fell well short of the gavel Tuesday. While the congressman from Ohio managed to pull a couple detractors from Tuesday’s vote over to his side, a handful of members who supported him yesterday voted for someone else today, leaving him with fewer votes after the second round than he got during the first.
TPM’s Kate Riga and Emine Yücel are both reporting from Capitol Hill. Follow our live coverage below:
