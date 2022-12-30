House Releases Trump’s Tax Returns

Six years after President Trump ran for office without releasing his tax returns, House Democrats have done it for him.

The House Ways and Means Committee Friday morning released six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns, including related work papers.

Per a report released last week by the panel, the IRS was asleep at the wheel in its mission to conduct annual audits of Trump’s returns while President.

Follow along below as we dig in.

Read them

Read the returns here. They are "Attachment E."