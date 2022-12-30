LIVE COVERAGE

House Releases Trump’s Tax Returns

December 30, 2022
BEDMINSTER, NJ - JULY 31: Former President Donald Trump at the 16th tee during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Ph... BEDMINSTER, NJ - JULY 31: Former President Donald Trump at the 16th tee during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 30, 2022

Six years after President Trump ran for office without releasing his tax returns, House Democrats have done it for him.

The House Ways and Means Committee Friday morning released six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns, including related work papers.

Per a report released last week by the panel, the IRS was asleep at the wheel in its mission to conduct annual audits of Trump’s returns while President.

Follow along below as we dig in.

Read them

Read the returns here. They are "Attachment E." 

More Less

Six years after President Trump ran for office without releasing his tax returns, House Democrats have done it for him.

The House Ways and Means Committee Friday morning released six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns, including related work papers.

Per a report released last week by the panel, the IRS was asleep at the wheel in its mission to conduct annual audits of Trump’s returns while President.

Follow along below as we dig in.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: