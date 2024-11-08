House Democrats Claw Back New York Seats As Race For Chamber Continues

Democrats won back three House seats in New York that they lost in 2022. Republicans still have the edge for House control, with prognosticators like Decision Desk HQ giving them an over 90 percent chance of keeping the majority. Still, every race will matter; the narrower the Republican House majority, if they do keep it, the greater the likelihood of daily dysfunction.

Some key Senate seats are yet to be called. The Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Republican Dave McCormick, but Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) has not conceded, pointing to provisional ballots that still have to be counted. The commonwealth’s secretary of state urged patience on Thursday, pointing to a large pot of still-uncounted votes.

The Democrats are leading in Nevada and Arizona, the two other Senate races yet to be called by the AP and a network.

