House Democrats Claw Back New York Seats As Race For Chamber Continues

November 8, 2024
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 17: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a campaign rally for Laura Gillen, Democratic candidate for New York's 4th Congressional District, in Hempstead, N.Y., on Thur... UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 17: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a campaign rally for Laura Gillen, Democratic candidate for New York's 4th Congressional District, in Hempstead, N.Y., on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Gillen is challenging Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
Democrats won back three House seats in New York that they lost in 2022. Republicans still have the edge for House control, with prognosticators like Decision Desk HQ giving them an over 90 percent chance of keeping the majority. Still, every race will matter; the narrower the Republican House majority, if they do keep it, the greater the likelihood of daily dysfunction.

Some key Senate seats are yet to be called. The Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Republican Dave McCormick, but Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) has not conceded, pointing to provisional ballots that still have to be counted. The commonwealth’s secretary of state urged patience on Thursday, pointing to a large pot of still-uncounted votes.

The Democrats are leading in Nevada and Arizona, the two other Senate races yet to be called by the AP and a network.

Follow along with our live coverage of these races and the ongoing Trump transition below:

  1. How will voters know that Biden/Harris was great and the Trump Recession II is on Repubs? Will the Dem minority be ready on Day 1 to pummel the media with a disciplined message of doom and dread every day, like Repubs always are?

  2. You wish! Still and all, I expect enough disaster during this administration* than last time. The American voting public will get more than they asked for.

  3. So proud of my Scottish roots:

  4. So, Frank Burns DOESN’T eat worms? :thinking: :wink:

    h/t/: M *A *S *H and congratulations to him and PA!! :+1:

  5. Pelosi said they had the votes to retake the House. If even she was off with her vote totals, we need a shakeup of Dem leadership (I know she’s not Minority Leader and is just Speaker Emeritus now) because it shows that they’ve lost their touch and can’t be relied on to win modern elections.

    We can’t be caught flat footed like this again because every bit of progress is now at risk of going down the drain.

