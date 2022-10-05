Herschel Walker And GOP Scramble To Do Major Damage Control After Explosive Paid Abortion Allegation

On Monday, the Daily Beast dropped a bombshell report in which an ex-girlfriend of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker revealed that the supposedly “pro-life” candidate had paid for her to get an abortion in 2009. The woman backed up her account with a receipt from the abortion clinic, a bank deposit receipt from a signed $700 check Walker had given her for the procedure, and even a “get well” card he had allegedly sent her that bore his signature.

Now with Election Day less than five weeks away, Walker and the rest of his party are twisting themselves into pretzels trying to dismiss the scandal while also trying to erode abortion rights as self-proclaimed “defenders of life.” A Walker win is crucial for Republicans hoping to take back the Senate, making the desperation of his anti-abortion defenders all the more palpable.

Abortion rights in general are of historic significance this midterms cycle, as Democrats seize on Roe v. Wade’s overturning to galvanize turnout and some Republican candidates attempt to whitewash their extreme views due to the unpopularity of the SCOTUS ruling.

Follow our live coverage below: