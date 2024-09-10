LIVE COVERAGE

Harris, Trump Head To Debate Stage For Biggest Event On Campaign Calendar

September 10, 2024
4
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Final preparations are made in the spin room prior to the ABC News Presidential Debate on September 09, 2024 at the Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democrat... PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Final preparations are made in the spin room prior to the ABC News Presidential Debate on September 09, 2024 at the Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump will face off in their first debate tomorrow evening at the Constitution Center. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 10, 2024
4

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump meet on the debate stage Tuesday, a red-letter event on a short campaign calendar.

It may be the only presidential debate between the two this cycle. Fittingly, it takes place in Pennsylvania, whose electoral votes may decide the winner of the election.

More Less

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump meet on the debate stage Tuesday, a red-letter event on a short campaign calendar.

It may be the only presidential debate between the two this cycle. Fittingly, it takes place in Pennsylvania, whose electoral votes may decide the winner of the election.

4
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. I hope she highlights how, in his world, EVERYONE but him is wrong and he’s always perfect. Naming all those who have worked with him (or some of them) who now say he’s not fit at all for the Presidency, or anything else.

    Edit: Huh, frist. Don’t have pets anymore, but here’s a shot of the Aurora when it hit Seattle earlier this year. This was well after its peak.

    DSC_6306
    DSC_63061920×1280 44.9 KB

    Second edit after reading Josh’s piece about dominance: I hope she wears pointy heels and stomps on his instep if he gets too close, and, if not, highlights his weirdness if he does what he did to Hillary.

  3. Donald J. Trump: All Hat, No Cattle

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for guineapig Avatar for benthere Avatar for dannydorko

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: