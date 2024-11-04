Harris Pushes To Make Strong Closing Vibes A Reality In Last Day Of Campaign

The last week or the two of the campaigns couldn’t have gone much better for the Harris side: While the VP played huge rallies studded with A-list talent and made a surprise appearance on SNL, the Trump team stepped on rake after rake. From the Puerto Rico garbage comment (and accidental prolonging of the news cycle with attempts to shift anger to Democrats) to Trump’s pronouncement that he will protect women “whether they like it or not” to musing about his comfort with journalists being shot, his extremist inclinations have dominated the coverage.

Democrats’ “nauseous optimism,” as the internet has christened it, crescendoed with the famous Ann Selzer Iowa poll showing Harris a shocking three points up in the deep red state on Saturday.

But while Democrats have rejoiced in the late-campaign vibes, the forecasting models still show a virtual tie. A slight polling error in either direction would be the ballgame. Whether Harris’ strong close will manifest in electoral reality will be unveiled Tuesday.

In the meantime, follow along with our coverage here: