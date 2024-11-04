LIVE COVERAGE

Harris Pushes To Make Strong Closing Vibes A Reality In Last Day Of Campaign

November 4, 2024
TOPSHOT - US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) and US actress Maya Rudolph participate in "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) live late-night sketch comedy show at NBC studios in New York... TOPSHOT - US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) and US actress Maya Rudolph participate in "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) live late-night sketch comedy show at NBC studios in New York City on November 2, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
The last week or the two of the campaigns couldn’t have gone much better for the Harris side: While the VP played huge rallies studded with A-list talent and made a surprise appearance on SNL, the Trump team stepped on rake after rake. From the Puerto Rico garbage comment (and accidental prolonging of the news cycle with attempts to shift anger to Democrats) to Trump’s pronouncement that he will protect women “whether they like it or not” to musing about his comfort with journalists being shot, his extremist inclinations have dominated the coverage.

Democrats’ “nauseous optimism,” as the internet has christened it, crescendoed with the famous Ann Selzer Iowa poll showing Harris a shocking three points up in the deep red state on Saturday.

But while Democrats have rejoiced in the late-campaign vibes, the forecasting models still show a virtual tie. A slight polling error in either direction would be the ballgame. Whether Harris’ strong close will manifest in electoral reality will be unveiled Tuesday.

In the meantime, follow along with our coverage here:

  1. She’s going to win. GOTFV and run up the score. Let’s stomp them all the way up and down-ticket.

  2. Yes, she’s going to win. And the women are going to save us from another four years of Adolph Cheeto-lini. It’s not just about vibes. Maybe it took #metoo, or realizing that we do have power. But women are going to be the story when this election is all said and done. We are mad as hell and we are not going to take it any more.

  3. The feeling of confidence is strange after the last 8 years. I won’t be content or relaxed until 270 is reached. After that - tears of joy and laughter. Then incessant withering takedowns of online MAGAts.

  4. And Dancing in the Streets!

  5. Meanwhile, Donald Trump will spend the day in North Carolina, holding several rallies. The former president will start the morning at Raleigh. In the afternoon he will hit Reading, PA, and in the early evening he will be in Pittsburgh. He’ll finish his day and close out the 2024 campaign with a final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

    What kind of uppers will he need to still be standing at his rally in Grand Rapids? Will he be able to string two coherent words together? Going from Raleigh, NC up through multiple stops in PA and finishing in Grand Rapids, MI in a single day would be a slog for someone in their prime and Trump is far from that.

