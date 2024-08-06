Meet Tim Walz: Harris Rolls Out Her VP Pick

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday morning that she has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.
The Democratic ticket is expected to make its first public appearance together at a campaign rally at Temple University in Philadelphia later today.
Follow our live coverage below:
