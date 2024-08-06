LIVE COVERAGE

Meet Tim Walz: Harris Rolls Out Her VP Pick

August 6, 2024
35
BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 1: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrives to speak at a press conference regarding new gun legislation at City Hall on August 1, 2024 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Walz is thought to be on a... BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 1: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrives to speak at a press conference regarding new gun legislation at City Hall on August 1, 2024 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Walz is thought to be on a short list of potential vice presidential running mates for Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 6, 2024
35

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday morning that she has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

The Democratic ticket is expected to make its first public appearance together at a campaign rally at Temple University in Philadelphia later today.

Follow our live coverage below:

35
  2. Looking forward to the campaign kicking into high gear. Also expecting the vetting process considered there’s an able Democratic Vice-Governor in Minnesota that could take his place.

  3. Let’s get to work.

  4. Can you imagine the Walz versus Guyliner debates? Tim will beat him like a gong.

    Perfect choice.

  5. The picture, especially the glasses, makes Walz look like Steve Martin. I like it.

