GOP Declares War On Biden’s Sweeping Vaccine Mandates

Republicans are raising hell after President Joe Biden on Thursday implemented far-reaching vaccine mandates requiring that:
- All federal employees, contractors that work with the federal government and health care workers who work at facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicare to get vaccinated with no option to opt out with testing
- All employers with 100 or more workers to either make sure the employees are vaccinated or test them weekly (employers must provide paid time off to get the vaccine)
The President’s decision unleashed a flood of outrage from conservative governors and lawmakers (plus right-wing media cranks) who have fought tooth and nail to block COVID-19 safety measures even as cases skyrocket across the country. Several governors, such as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), have already vowed to sue the Biden administration.
Follow our live coverage below: