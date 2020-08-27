GOP Convention Night Four: Trump’s Grand Finale

The Republican National Convention is going out with a bang — literally.

After three nights featuring a parade of speakers singing Trump’s praises, the President himself will have the last word. But not before a number of his congressional enablers and cronies take the stage.

“America’s mayor”-turned-Trump-attack-dog Rudy Giuliani has been given a prominent speaking slot, which we expect the former New York leader will use to push his baseless and conspiratorial attacks on Joe Biden’s son.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who has called for a military deployment to quell racial unrest across the country, is also set to speak. He’ll likely follow the lead of convention speakers before him and paint Democratic-run cities as lawless hellholes that only Trump can fix. Never mind that he is the president.

The GOP’s congressional leaders, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) are also set to address the convention.

But this being the Trump Show, the President will close out the convention with a speech at the White House in front of a crowd of 1,000, global pandemic be damned.

Follow TPM’s live coverage below.