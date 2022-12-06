Georgia Settles The Final Senate Race Of The Midterms

Once again, all eyes are on Georgia as Peach State voters choose between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker to represent them in the Senate.

Democrats have already won the effective Senate majority thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-break vote, but the extra seat would grease the gears: they’d get a majority on all Senate committees, decrease the leverage of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and have more of a buffer if up to two members got sick or had to be absent during a vote.

It would also put them a senator up heading into a grisly 2024 Senate map, where they’ll be defending seats in the likes of West Virginia and Montana, while nearly all of the Republican incumbents will be competing on very friendly terrain.