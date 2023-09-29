LIVE COVERAGE

From California To D.C., Colleagues Mourn The Loss Of Sen. Diane Feinstein

September 29, 2023
Feinstein, the first female president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, at San Francisco City Hall in September 1971. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images).
By
|
September 29, 2023

Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), a trailblazer and the longest serving woman in the Senate, passed away last night at her Washington, D.C. home, according to a statement her office released Friday morning. Feinstein was the Senate’s oldest serving member and was set to retire at the end of her term.

Follow our live coverage below:

More Less

Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), a trailblazer and the longest serving woman in the Senate, passed away last night at her Washington, D.C. home, according to a statement her office released Friday morning. Feinstein was the Senate’s oldest serving member and was set to retire at the end of her term.

Follow our live coverage below:

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: