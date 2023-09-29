From California To D.C., Colleagues Mourn The Loss Of Sen. Diane Feinstein

Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), a trailblazer and the longest serving woman in the Senate, passed away last night at her Washington, D.C. home, according to a statement her office released Friday morning. Feinstein was the Senate’s oldest serving member and was set to retire at the end of her term.
Follow our live coverage below:
