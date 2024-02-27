Fani Willis In For Critical DQ Hearing

A key witness who could upend Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ timeline of her relationship with a prosecutor she hired will testify today, after a judge ordered that he must appear.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee reportedly told attorneys by email on Monday that he believed Terrence Bradley, an Atlanta lawyer, could testify about some of his knowledge of when Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade began without violating attorney-client privilege.

Wade and Willis have maintained that their relationship started after his hiring to prosecute the Trump RICO case; one witness has said that it began earlier. A lawyer for one of Trump’s co-defendants has claimed that Bradley can substantiate those allegations.

This is all very far afield from the conspiracy to steal the election in Georgia, and even from the central claim that must be established for disqualification: that Willis has a financial stake in prosecuting the case. But lying to a judge is the legal equivalent of bear-hugging an electric line.

We’ll be following along below.

Watch the hearing below.