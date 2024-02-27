LIVE COVERAGE

Fani Willis In For Critical DQ Hearing

February 27, 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 15: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a hearing in the case of State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta... ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 15: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a hearing in the case of State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to whether Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade should be disqualified from the case for allegedly lying about a personal relationship. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
A key witness who could upend Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ timeline of her relationship with a prosecutor she hired will testify today, after a judge ordered that he must appear.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee reportedly told attorneys by email on Monday that he believed Terrence Bradley, an Atlanta lawyer, could testify about some of his knowledge of when Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade began without violating attorney-client privilege.

Wade and Willis have maintained that their relationship started after his hiring to prosecute the Trump RICO case; one witness has said that it began earlier. A lawyer for one of Trump’s co-defendants has claimed that Bradley can substantiate those allegations.

This is all very far afield from the conspiracy to steal the election in Georgia, and even from the central claim that must be established for disqualification: that Willis has a financial stake in prosecuting the case. But lying to a judge is the legal equivalent of bear-hugging an electric line.

We’ll be following along below.

Watch the hearing below.

