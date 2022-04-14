Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For More Than 40 Billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, which amounts to about $43 billion, on Wednesday after becoming the social media giant’s biggest shareholder by buying a 9.2 percent stake in the company.

Musk argued in his offer to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that Twitter needed to become a private company because it was currently failing to “serve” the “societal imperative” of free speech.

If Twitter accepts Musk’s bid, then the Tesla CEO, who’s repeatedly railed against online “censorship,” could be poised to restore ex-President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, as Republicans hope.

Follow the developments live: