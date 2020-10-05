LIVE COVERAGE

How Sick Is Trump? White House And Doctors Misdirect, Evade And Sow Confusion

October 5, 2020
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump remained hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center Monday morning, as a team of doctors offered an aggressive course of treatment for his coronavirus diagnosis.

Trump’s medical team said it was possible the President could be discharged later on Monday, but the exact timing remains to be determined. On Sunday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump’s oxygen levels dipped twice in recent days. He also revealed that Trump had been given a steroid treatment.

Follow along with the TPM staff as we cover this ongoing story:

 

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30