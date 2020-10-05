How Sick Is Trump? White House And Doctors Misdirect, Evade And Sow Confusion

President Trump remained hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center Monday morning, as a team of doctors offered an aggressive course of treatment for his coronavirus diagnosis.

Trump’s medical team said it was possible the President could be discharged later on Monday, but the exact timing remains to be determined. On Sunday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump’s oxygen levels dipped twice in recent days. He also revealed that Trump had been given a steroid treatment.

