Desperate For Attention, Trump Holds A Press Conference

Former President Donald Trump spent most of his hour-plus press conference from his Mar-a-Lago compound on Thursday not hearing questions, doubling down on racist attacks about Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ biracial identity, bragging about his crowd sizes, not committing to accepting election results, claiming no one died on Jan. 6 and not remembering Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s name.

This was Trump’s first public appearance since Harris officially became the presidential nominee and selected Walz as her running mate. Trump spent a good deal of his time in front of the cameras claiming Harris is scared of answering questions and doing interviews — unlike the man ticking off grievances who stood before them.

It was a Trumpian attempt to shift the news cycle back to his campaign amid the positive media coverage the Harris-Walz campaign has been getting — most notably breaking through in the form of memes on almost every mainstream social media platform.

Catch up on our live coverage below:

Watch live