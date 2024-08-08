LIVE COVERAGE

Desperate For Attention, Trump Holds A Press Conference

August 8, 2024
464
TPM Illustration/Getty Images
By
|
August 8, 2024
464

Former President Donald Trump spent most of his hour-plus press conference from his Mar-a-Lago compound on Thursday not hearing questions, doubling down on racist attacks about Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ biracial identity, bragging about his crowd sizes, not committing to accepting election results, claiming no one died on Jan. 6 and not remembering Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s name.

This was Trump’s first public appearance since Harris officially became the presidential nominee and selected Walz as her running mate. Trump spent a good deal of his time in front of the cameras claiming Harris is scared of answering questions and doing interviews — unlike the man ticking off grievances who stood before them.

It was a Trumpian attempt to shift the news cycle back to his campaign amid the positive media coverage the Harris-Walz campaign has been getting — most notably breaking through in the form of memes on almost every mainstream social media platform.

Catch up on our live coverage below:

Watch live

More Less

Former President Donald Trump spent most of his hour-plus press conference from his Mar-a-Lago compound on Thursday not hearing questions, doubling down on racist attacks about Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ biracial identity, bragging about his crowd sizes, not committing to accepting election results, claiming no one died on Jan. 6 and not remembering Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s name.

This was Trump’s first public appearance since Harris officially became the presidential nominee and selected Walz as her running mate. Trump spent a good deal of his time in front of the cameras claiming Harris is scared of answering questions and doing interviews — unlike the man ticking off grievances who stood before them.

It was a Trumpian attempt to shift the news cycle back to his campaign amid the positive media coverage the Harris-Walz campaign has been getting — most notably breaking through in the form of memes on almost every mainstream social media platform.

Catch up on our live coverage below:

464
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. TSF is running scared! Like a deer in the headlights!

    And not at all like an adorable baby “FRIST” fawn.

    image
    image3024×4032 2.35 MB

    Edit to add: we have been informed that deer in headlights do the opposite of running scared.

  2. So how long into the presser before he mentions Hannibal lector and sharks?

  3. I’m not watching, so you guys can tell me all the funny parts.

  4. Avatar for usera usera says:

    I bet “setting himself on fire” would get him some press attention.

  5. So what surprise will Mr. Depends reveal?

    Is he gonna fire Vance?

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

458 more replies

Participants

Avatar for sandi Avatar for josephebacon Avatar for daveminnj Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for yskov Avatar for ralph_vonholst Avatar for 26degreesrising Avatar for left_in_washington_state Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for hoagie Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for southerndem Avatar for lizzymom Avatar for brian512 Avatar for tpr Avatar for corncaucus2008 Avatar for qwerty23 Avatar for seamus42 Avatar for justruss Avatar for bcgister Avatar for txlawyer Avatar for hummus_neanderthalensis Avatar for carpe_diem Avatar for Scoutmom

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: