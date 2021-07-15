Dems Sound Off On What Should Be In Budget Reconciliation Plan

On the heels of announcing Tuesday night that Democratic senators have landed on a topline figure of $3.5 trillion in crafting their major budget reconciliation bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) laid out the broad framework for policy proposals that target issues involving infrastructure, but also labor, climate change, immigration and more.

Now, further details about the specifics of what’s in the plan — and who supports which parts — are trickling out. Democratic senators, like the perpetually closely watched Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), have begun going on record about what they think should be included in the reconciliation bill and their concerns about various components of it (yesterday, for example, he expressed hesitancy about any language in a bill that might indicate the U.S. was moving away from fossil fuels).

Follow along with the TPM staff below as we track where various Dems stand on certain components of the bill: