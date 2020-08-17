LIVE COVERAGE

Democrats Kick Off Virtual Convention With Michelle Obama, Kasich And Bernie Sanders

August 17, 2020
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Democratic National Convention is getting underway Monday evening, but it will be significantly lacking in all the usual pomp and circumstance of years past, including an enthusiastically reactionary crowd and all the meme-worthy helium blunders that have become a staple of convention coverage. Tonight’s line up of virtual speakers include a number of prominent politicians and even a couple Republicans. Sen. Bernie Sanders, former first lady Michelle Obama and former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich are scheduled to speak at the event tonight, which was originally set to take place in Milwaukee but has moved to a virtual affair amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow along with the TPM staff’s coverage of the event below:

