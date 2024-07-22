LIVE COVERAGE

Democrats Rally Around Harris As Trump Splutters

July 22, 2024
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 29: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris introduces U.S. President Joe Biden during a campaign rally at Girard College on May 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Biden and Harris are... PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 29: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris introduces U.S. President Joe Biden during a campaign rally at Girard College on May 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Biden and Harris are using today's rally to launch a nationwide campaign to court black voters, a group that has traditionally come out in favor of Biden, but their support is projected lower than it was in 2020. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 22, 2024
The day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats have been expressing their enthusiasm in endorsements and eye-popping fundraising hauls.

Republicans are trying to find their footing while Trump rails against Biden and bemoans the time he wasted campaigning against him.

Here’s the latest:

  • Kamala Harris delivered remarks celebrating the NCAA championship teams at a South Lawn event today at 11:30am ET. Today’s event was Harris’ first public appearance since Joe Biden endorsed her as the democratic presidential nominee.
  • Democratic fundraising is at a record high since Biden’s announcement Sunday. Democrats donated close to $50 million dollars yesterday alone. ActBlue posted on X last night, noting that “grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle.”
  • So far, 23 Democratic governors have endorsed Harris, including those who had long been considered presidential contenders, and now, possibly running mates. Possible VP contenders, however, are dodging questions about the matter, for now.
  • MAGA world is spiraling, Trump can’t stop posting on Truth Social about Biden and his campaign is scraping the bottom of the barrel as it goes after Harris. The Trump campaign has been sending out emails about Harris’ “radical record” and supposed plan to “to reduce the amount of red meat you can eat.”
More Less

Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. TFG wants to talk to the manager! He was promised a run against Biden and now that isn’t happening, so he wants a REFUND NOW!

  2. I just wanted to say President Biden is a patriot and a true hero in todays crazy times. We should all thank him for his 50 years of public service.

  3. Avatar for xcopy xcopy says:

    (post deleted by author)

  4. Avatar for dmcg dmcg says:

    I wouldn’t assume Manchin is done. The man’s ambition is boundless. Expect him to be in the “let’s make this fair” caucus who endlessly whines about the process while not actually being a part of it. He’s definitely going to damn Harris with faint praise. It’s in his nature.

332 more replies

Participants

