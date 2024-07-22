Democrats Rally Around Harris As Trump Splutters

The day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats have been expressing their enthusiasm in endorsements and eye-popping fundraising hauls.
Republicans are trying to find their footing while Trump rails against Biden and bemoans the time he wasted campaigning against him.
Here’s the latest:
- Kamala Harris delivered remarks celebrating the NCAA championship teams at a South Lawn event today at 11:30am ET. Today’s event was Harris’ first public appearance since Joe Biden endorsed her as the democratic presidential nominee.
- Democratic fundraising is at a record high since Biden’s announcement Sunday. Democrats donated close to $50 million dollars yesterday alone. ActBlue posted on X last night, noting that “grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle.”
- So far, 23 Democratic governors have endorsed Harris, including those who had long been considered presidential contenders, and now, possibly running mates. Possible VP contenders, however, are dodging questions about the matter, for now.
- MAGA world is spiraling, Trump can’t stop posting on Truth Social about Biden and his campaign is scraping the bottom of the barrel as it goes after Harris. The Trump campaign has been sending out emails about Harris’ “radical record” and supposed plan to “to reduce the amount of red meat you can eat.”
