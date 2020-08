The Democratic National Convention continues on for a second night with the theme “Leadership Matters.”

The DNC previewed tonight’s program as a focus “on the leaders and the experts, the veterans, the activists, and all those who seek to unite and not divide, and who step up—and don’t back down—from a fight over what’s right.”

Former second lady Jill Biden is set to deliver the closing speech of tonight’s virtual event.

Read our live coverage of the second night of the DNC below: