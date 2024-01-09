LIVE COVERAGE

DC Circuit Hears Trump Argument That He’s Above The Law

January 9, 2024
Supporters of US President Donald Trump hold a rally outside the US Capitol as they protest the upcoming electoral college certification of Joe Biden as US President in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.
January 9, 2024

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments on Tuesday over Donald Trump’s claim that he can’t be prosecuted for acts he took while in office.

The case will have significant ramifications on both substantive and procedural grounds. On the argument itself, it’s widely expected that the court will not accept Trump’s argument that the President is not only immune from prosecution while in office, but after departing it. But how quickly the court decides the case may prove just as important: It will help determine when Trump’s D.C. trial on Jan. 6-related charges will take place.

We’ll be following along below.

Listen to the arguments here:

What to know

  • For now, proceedings in the district court are frozen as the D.C. Circuit mulls the immunity question on an extremely accelerated timeline.
  • How, and when, the court decides the matter could set the trial back into motion with minimal delay, or, alternatively, potentially with months of added time.
  • Biden appointees Michelle Childs and Florence Pan will hear the case, along with George H. W. Bush appointee Karen Henderson.
