Day Four: Jury Reconvenes For Fourth Day Of Deliberations In Rittenhouse Trial

November 19, 2021
Attorneys for the defense are getting restless. The judge has banned at least one major news outlet from the courtroom. No lunch breaks. Matt Gaetz has somehow gotten involved.

We’re on day four of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. The jury has spent more than 20 hours in closed door deliberations thus far, with little movement yesterday beyond one juror asking if they could take the jury instructions home with them. Defense attorney Mark Richards told CNN yesterday this is the longest he’s waited for a verdict.

Follow our live coverage below.

