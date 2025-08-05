LIVE COVERAGE

Cornyn Asks FBI to Help Arrest Texas Dems Who Fled to Delay GOP’s Midcycle Redistricting

August 5, 2025
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks with press after meeting with Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner nominee, Rodney Scott in the Hart Senate Office Building on April 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) asked the FBI to get involved in Texas Republican officials’ efforts to arrest state Democrats who fled Texas to delay the Republican-controlled legislature’s scheme to redraw congressional maps to benefit Republicans.

State House Speaker Dustin Burrows signed civil warrants for the Democrats arrest on Monday evening. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered state police to find and arrest the state Democrats later on Monday, though state law enforcement is restricted to operating in Texas and the Democrats have fled to states like Illinois, New York and Massachusetts.

In a letter to the FBI Director Kash Patel obtained by The New York Times, Cornyn claimed that “federal resources are necessary to locate the out-of-state Texas legislators who are potentially acting in violation of the law.”

In breaking quorum state Democrats face daily fines of $500 and the potential for legal action, according to state House rules. Abbott has claimed that the 56 Texas Democrats who fled the state — thereby delaying a special session that Abbott called to shove through the new congressional maps that could give Republicans five seats currently held by Democrats in the U.S. House — could face felony bribery charges. Cornyn reportedly cited those claims in his letter to Patel. Per the Times:

The senator cited an accusation by Gov. Greg Abbott that the absent Democrats and people who support them may be violating bribery laws over the funding of the walkout. Mr. Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to investigate.

It is unclear how significant Cornyn’s request is or whether the FBI will respond or even allow federal law enforcement to get involved in the matter.

Cornyn is, of course, facing a tough reelection with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging him for his seat. Paxton has vowed to act on Abbott’s legal threats against the Texas Dems.

Trump has been pushing for Texas Republicans to engage in the once-unprecedented practice of midcycle redistricting, as the Republican Party holds a historically tiny majority in the House ahead of the midterms.

Follow along below for updates:

  The first felon is too stupid to know that how many seats a state gets in Congress has nothing to do with how many votes were cast for the president. in other words, who cares?

But the GQP will continue to play along, because they are too scared to do anything else.

    But the GQP will continue to play along, because they are too scared to do anything else.

  Texas Democratic voters had better find their balls and fast. The state Dems have shown that they have some fight in them, so I would suggest instead of diddling themselves Blue voters in Texas get off their fucking asses and surround the fucking statehouse in Austin, yesterday. Make it clear that they will not fucking stand for this. Or is it too hot today?

  Cornyn basks in the glow of red hot autocratic ID.

