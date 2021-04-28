LIVE COVERAGE

Biden’s $1.8 Trillion Plan Would Be Historic Boost To Social Safety Net

April 28, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

With President Biden set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, the White House is spending today unveiling the second half of its infrastructure plan: a $1.8 trillion proposal to strengthen a broad array of social programs.

Dubbed the “American Families Plan,” the proposal contemplates two years of free community college and universal pre-K, paid family leave, and a restoration of tax enforcement, has already begun to spark reactions as Biden plans to present the agenda to Congress.

The legislative package comes one month after Biden sent the first half of his agenda, focused on brick-and-mortar infrastructure projects, to Congress. He will deliver a speech at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday evening to formally announce the proposal.

