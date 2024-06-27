LIVE COVERAGE

Biden And Trump Face Off In First General Election Debate

June 27, 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Signage for a CNN presidential debate is seen outside of their studios at the Turner Entertainment Networks on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 presidential cycle this evening. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
June 27, 2024
President Joe Biden and Donald Trump meet Thursday night in Atlanta for the first debate of the general election cycle — one many assumed wouldn’t happen, until Biden threw down the gauntlet last month.

The debate features rule changes the Biden team pushed for, including no live audience and microphones that mute when it’s the other debater’s turn to speak. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are moderating.

A second debate is planned for September.

  • Watch live here
  • The debate starts at 9:00 pm E.T. and will run for 90 minutes
