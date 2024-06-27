Biden And Trump Face Off In First General Election Debate

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump meet Thursday night in Atlanta for the first debate of the general election cycle — one many assumed wouldn’t happen, until Biden threw down the gauntlet last month.
The debate features rule changes the Biden team pushed for, including no live audience and microphones that mute when it’s the other debater’s turn to speak. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are moderating.
A second debate is planned for September.
- The debate starts at 9:00 pm E.T. and will run for 90 minutes
