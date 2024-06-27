Biden And Trump Face Off In First General Election Debate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Signage for a CNN presidential debate is seen outside of their studios at the Turner Entertainment Networks on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Joe Biden and Republican preside...

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Signage for a CNN presidential debate is seen outside of their studios at the Turner Entertainment Networks on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 presidential cycle this evening. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS