Biden To Deliver 2023 State Of The Union To Divided Congress

President Joe Biden will deliver his third State of the Union Tuesday, and his first without a Democratic trifecta. That difficult legislative reality may affect how ambitious he can be in his speech, with the White House previewing an emphasis on tackling cancer, mental health problems and veteran care rather than hot-button Democratic priorities.
