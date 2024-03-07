Biden Delivers High-Pressure State Of The Union To Kick Off General Election

President Joe Biden has delivered his most important State of the Union yet. The theme seemed to be, loosely: “History is watching as we stare down threats at home and abroad.”
He invoked Donald Trump throughout, referring to him as “my predecessor,” to draw contrasts with his presidential record, his values and his vision for the country.
Republican heckling was limited, and an extremely enthusiastic congressional Democratic caucus helped buoy him throughout.
