Biden Delivers High-Pressure State Of The Union To Kick Off General Election

March 7, 2024
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. This is Biden's last State of the Union address before the general election this coming November.
March 7, 2024

President Joe Biden has delivered his most important State of the Union yet. The theme seemed to be, loosely: “History is watching as we stare down threats at home and abroad.”

He invoked Donald Trump throughout, referring to him as “my predecessor,” to draw contrasts with his presidential record, his values and his vision for the country.

Republican heckling was limited, and an extremely enthusiastic congressional Democratic caucus helped buoy him throughout.

