After Biden Withdraws, Democrats Quickly Move To Coalesce Around Harris

President Joe Biden announced in a letter Sunday afternoon that he will drop out of the 2024 race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after.
Where Things Stand
- As you, TPM reader, no doubt know, the calculus for many Democrats shifted dramatically on June 27, when President Biden's debate performance revealed him to be older, frailer, and more halting than many of his supporters had realized.
- Defections began almost immediately, with members of the House and, eventually, Senate calling on him to end his campaign over the course of the next three weeks.
- Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, current Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former president Barack Obama have all reportedly had candid conversations with Joe Biden about his path forward and his deteriorating support among Democrats.
- Some of Biden's most outspoken support for staying in the race came from the left of the caucus, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) saying his continued candidacy was Democrats' strongest path forward, and warning supporters of the chaos they felt would ensue should the president leave the race.
