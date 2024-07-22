LIVE COVERAGE

After Biden Withdraws, Democrats Quickly Move To Coalesce Around Harris

July 21, 2024
1976
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 29: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris introduces U.S. President Joe Biden during a campaign rally at Girard College on May 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Biden and Harris are... PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 29: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris introduces U.S. President Joe Biden during a campaign rally at Girard College on May 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Biden and Harris are using today's rally to launch a nationwide campaign to court black voters, a group that has traditionally come out in favor of Biden, but their support is projected lower than it was in 2020. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 21, 2024
1976

President Joe Biden announced in a letter Sunday afternoon that he will drop out of the 2024 race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after.

Follow along with us here.

Where Things Stand

  • As you, TPM reader, no doubt know, the calculus for many Democrats shifted dramatically on June 27, when President Biden's debate performance revealed him to be older, frailer, and more halting than many of his supporters had realized.
  • Defections began almost immediately, with members of the House and, eventually, Senate calling on him to end his campaign over the course of the next three weeks.
  • Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, current Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former president Barack Obama have all reportedly had candid conversations with Joe Biden about his path forward and his deteriorating support among Democrats.
  • Some of Biden's most outspoken support for staying in the race came from the left of the caucus, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) saying his continued candidacy was Democrats' strongest path forward, and warning supporters of the chaos they felt would ensue should the president leave the race.
More Less

President Joe Biden announced in a letter Sunday afternoon that he will drop out of the 2024 race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after.

Follow along with us here.

1976
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  2. This was the only choice that made sense. Harris should be the successor, and has the best chance given all the political and logistical factors at play to take the fight to Trump. She needs our support and is definitely getting mine, and I’m prepared for nuclear level ugliness and effery coming from those who want the United States of America to become a total neo feudal state. Let them show their full ugliness so it can be further shone against the light of all we hold dear.

  3. We just lost the election.

    The US voters are not ready for a black female president.

  4. Welp, Nancy Pelosi just handed Trump the election.

  5. They voted for a black man, and a woman won the popular vote. I think we have more to gain than to lose.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

1970 more replies

Participants

Avatar for lestatdelc Avatar for srfromgr Avatar for inversion Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for generalsternwood Avatar for moreyampersand Avatar for califdemdreamer Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for hornblower Avatar for thunderclapnewman Avatar for jonney_5 Avatar for kimaanderson Avatar for lizzymom Avatar for castor_troy Avatar for brian512 Avatar for qwerty23 Avatar for zenicetus Avatar for dicktater Avatar for rockitttla Avatar for terryelc Avatar for HBryan Avatar for Citizen1 Avatar for RedGargantua Avatar for classicguitarnj

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: